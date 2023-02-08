Foundation presents educational materials to schools in Cape Coast

Abraham Smiles Foundation, a community based Non-Governmental Organisation with the aim of creating opportunities for the underprivileged has donated some educational materials to some selected schools in the Cape Coast North constituency.

They included boxes of mathematical, science and reading textbooks. The beneficiary schools were the University Practice Senior High school, Efutu Senior High, Wesley Girls, and Academy of Christ the king Senior High School (SHS).

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ibrahim Muntari, the Executive Director of the Foundation, explained that the donation formed part of the Foundation’s educational programmes to help improve performance at that level.

“We deem it fit to donate the textbooks to the various SHS in Cape Coast North,” he said, adding that the libraries of some of the schools were not well equipped with books.

He was confident that the materials presented would go a long way to boost the reading habit of the students and improve their learning to achieve academic excellence.

The major project of the Foundation is to build an economic empowerment and social development centre to provide employable skills to the youth in Cape Coast and its environs.

He said the centre would be used to economically empower people to be able to cater for themselves and their families.