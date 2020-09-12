A 45-year old widow, Madam Ekua Atta, has received a two-bedroom self-contained house from Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, at Kasoa Ofankor in the Central Region, to enable her live a meaningful life.

The house was built in collaboration with Agyare Real Estates and Construction Ghana Limited.



The emotional Madam Ekua Atta expressed shock when she was told the two-bedroom house belongs to her and her little grandchildren.

Madam Atta, also known as the Sukura woman, whose daughter died after delivering the twins, was living in a dilapidated kiosk at Sukura until rainstorm swept the kiosk away.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, presenting the keys to the building, said Madam Atta’s daughter delivered at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but could not afford the bills and later passed on.

He said one Dr Carlos Collison at the Hospital referred Madam Atta to the Foundation for support under its ‘Health Check Series’.

Mr Kwarteng said considering the condition of the woman and where she was staying with her grandchildren, the Foundation quickly raised some money and rented a place for her with support from its donors.

He said they decided to get a permanent place for her and contacted Agyare Real Estate, which willingly agreed and collaborated with the Foundation to build the two-bedroom house for Madam Atta on a quarter plot of land donated by the Chairman of the Estates.

He commended the Management team of Agyare Estates for the collaboration and all the partners, including Dr Carlos Collison, for the support.

Mr Stephen Agyare, the Chairman of Agyare Estates, said the support formed part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to vulnerable people in society and expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the collaboration to support the widow.

He pledged to do more for the less-privileged in society.

Madam Atta could not control her tears and expressed gratitude to management of the two entities for gifting her the house.

She commended the Executive Director of CCF for his continuous support ever since she lost the daughter through childbirth.

“I least expected this from Mr Kwarteng, who had done so much for me and my grandchildren,” she added.

