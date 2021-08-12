Foundation registers 200 children onto NHIS

Unique Family and Friends Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has registered two hundred children of Anlo Beach in the Shama District of Western Region onto the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS).

Mr Mohammed Mahazu Morro, the first Director of the Foundation, said Anlo Beach was selected for the exercise due to the socio-economic hardship confronting the community, making it difficult for them to access healthcare anytime they were sick.

He said the exercise was to show love for humanity and society through life-saving projects and encouraged the beneficiaries to keep their cards well and make good use of them since they would guarantee their safe health.

Mr Morro said the Foundation desired to embark on many life-saving projects but due to inadequate funds they were unable to effectively execute their mandate.

He appealed to corporate institutions and the public to support the Foundation with the needed funds and resources to save lives.

Mr Noble King Dogbartey, the Secretary to the Council of Elders of Anlo Beach, commended the Foundation for the initiative.

Mr Dogbartey said the intervention by the Foundation was timely, noting that the registration would save the residents from travelling to Shama to be registered on the NHIA Scheme.

Parents, whose children benefitted from the life-saving project, showed appreciation to the members of the Foundation and NHIS team for registering their children.

Torgbui Tekple, Chief of Anlo Beach, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for reaching out to his community.

He bemoaned the lack of potable water and motorable roads in the community and appealed to the government and corporate world to support the community.