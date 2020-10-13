Al-Mannan and Diya Charity Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Kumasi which focuses on raising funds to provide the needs of orphans in the Metropolis is seeking to build an orphanage to accommodate such children.

The Foundation, which has been supporting the needy especially orphans intends to establish the orphanage to sustainably manage those in dire need of shelter and social protection.

Mr. Abdul Mannan Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Foundation told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a ceremony to distribute food items to over 200 orphans, that the Foundation was considering taking its charity work to the next level by building an orphanage.

Each of the children received five kilogrammes of rice, a bottle of cooking oil, tin tomato, washing powder, bar soap and assorted drinks.

The Director said the activities of the Foundation thrived on the benevolence of donors whose contributions were used to support the orphans and the needy in society.

He said apart from providing food for orphans especially during festive occasions, the foundation also supported poor people with serious medical conditions by paying for their medical bills.

“This year alone, we have spent about GHC 250,000.00 on medical bills and there are still a couple of people on our list who require our support”, Mr Ibrahim stated.

He paid glowing tribute to the donors who continue to support activities of the Foundation over the years and appealed to other individuals and corporate organizations to help cushion the vulnerable in society.