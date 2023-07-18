Foundation Stone For Macedonia Assembly Church Building Laid

Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, the New Tafo Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, laid the foundation stone for the new church building project of the Macedonia Assembly in the Yennyawoso District of the Church.

The Area Head was ably assisted by the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, and some ministers in the Area.

In a sermonette, Pastor Titus Oni Kwarteng of Bonwire District spoke on the topic: “God Never Passes Away,” with Psalm 102:25; Isaiah 40:28 and Hebrews 13:8 as his scriptural references.

He highlighted that unlike humans and material things that are short-lived, God is immortal and incorruptible. He, therefore, stressed the need for Christians to wholly put their trust in God and build their lives upon Him for He alone is the solid foundation to help them to withstand the vissicitudes of life.

Pastor Oni Kwarteng also advised Christians to acknowledge the supremacy of God, emphasising the need for them to revere and obey Him at all times.

Elder Daniel Aboagye Kyei (Presiding Elder), the District Executive Committee Members, and a cross-section of officers and members were present to witness this momentous occasion.