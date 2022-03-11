Foundation Suggests Stakeholder Engagement On Vaccine Hesitancy

The AMLA Foundation (AMLAF) has called for a national stakeholders’ dialogue on false news to help in the country’s quest to winning the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine hesitancy.

The dialogue has become necessary has Ghana prepares to host the Pan-African vaccine plant and aid in lessening the 80 per cent of Covid-19 infected persons who are yet to be vaccinated.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, in Accra, the Foundation said the fight against vaccination was a fight against the country’s security and a waste of vaccines.

It, therefore, entreated all Ghanaians, especially those who had been vaccinated to be advocates and publicly make the relevance of the vaccine known to those who were eligible.

It said the dialogue was to complement government’s effort in accomplishing its target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by April 2020.

“The stakeholders dialogue may not be the solution for Ghana to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination coverage, but we believe that the myth, disinformation and misinformation surrounding the vaccination will reduce to its maximum level thus increase patronage from Ghanaians.”

The Foundation intends to access the knowledge of the public on the vaccines, generate a diagnostic report, which will assist government and other partners come up with a road map in addressing the gaps and challenges faced with vaccinating the disabled (deaf).

“It is every citizen’s democratic right to have access to credible and accurate information on vaccines, the public should always be given the right information,” it said.