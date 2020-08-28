Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Non-Governmental Organisation focusing crime prevention advocacy, has presented assorted items to Persons Living with HIV/AIDS at Old Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

The items are shoes, used clothes, bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, packs of adult diapers and wheel chair.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, told the Ghana News Agency that through the support of its donors and partners, they presented 40 pieces of wax prints to them.

He said in addition to the items, the Foundation also gave an amount of GHC15, 179 to be shared among them.

He said the support forms part of the Foundation’s Charity Series outreach to assist the poor and vulnerable in society.

“It is to gradually reduce poverty in our communities with support from individuals and organisations,” he added.

He said government alone could not alleviate poverty in society, hence the need for all to come on board to support the vulnerable.

Mr Kwarteng said the support was as a result of a request from the Executives of the Persons Living with HIV/AIDS in the community to assist members.

The Executive Director encouraged members to remain strong, continue to take their drugs and eat nutritious meals to remain healthy.

He used the opportunity to educate members on the dangers of the novel Coronavirus since they have underlying conditions.

He urged them to stay at home if they have nothing to do out and always remember to wear their facemask.

“We will continue to provide support in our small way to Persons Living with HIV/AIDS in the community,” he added.

Mrs Vivian Dwira, the Deputy Director of Nursing Service at Ningo Prampram, commended the management and donors of the Foundation for the support to these persons.

“We appreciate your gesture in providing for these people and we hope that the Foundation will continue to extend its support to them,” he added.

She said it was the first time an organization supported the members.

The organization made a similar donation of GHC18, 500 to residents of Mangoase in the Central Region.