Founder and CEO of AMA Academy, Eloïne Barry to Speak at 2022 AFSIC Event

ABIDJAN, Côte D’Ivoire, 24 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- Founder and CEO of African Media Agency and Academy, Eloïne Barry has been selected to join a panel of renowned global business leaders to speak at the upcoming AFSIC – Investing in Africa Conference and Expo 2022.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa, is one of the largest and most important conduits of investment into Africa, helping to facilitate growth of revenue, trade and investment within the continent. AFSIC 2022 is entirely focused on bringing together an ecosystem of business leaders, investors and dealmakers across banking, investing, architecture, agriculture, power, fintech innovation and more, to catalyze qualitative and inclusive growth.

Set to take place from 10 to 11 October 2022 in London, Eloïne Barry will be speaking on the topic, ‘Access to Education’, a subject she holds much passion for, and has actively sought ways to improve continuous learning opportunities for African journalists across the continent through the African Media Agency Academy. Launched in March 2022, AMA Academy is a free-to-use pan-African online learning platform dedicated to empowering journalists, content providers and publishers through tailored training and certification.

Eloïne Barry, Founder and CEO of African Media Agency and Academy

“I am delighted at the opportunity to speak on this subject. It’s a topic close to my heart because it reflects our vision for launching AMA Academy. I believe education is the foundation of society and greater investment should be made in it. We are by far, the most privileged generation in the past 100 years due to the power of technology. With it, we can revolutionize the way we educate our citizens. and the ease with which everyone can access high quality education. Since our inception it has been our mission to showcase the innovation, development and investment opportunities on the continent by changing the narrative of Africa. AFSIC is doing just that – by providing the platform and forum that will foster new relationships, partnerships and conversations that will bring sustainable growth to the continent,” says Eloïne Barry.

This speaking opportunity follows the announcement of African Media Agency’s partnership with AFSIC in May 2022, which seeks to promote visibility and to strengthen conversations around the investment opportunity and trade landscape of the continent at AFSIC 2022.

Eloïne commands a profound understanding of the African communications landscape with more than 15 years’ experience in the European and African communications industry. Her award winning PR communications company was founded as an answer to the rising need of multinationals, NGOs and international organizations like African Development Bank, IFC, BCEAO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard Foundation, Western Union, and Merck to reach a broader audience in every African country, directly impacting their business strategies and goals.

Based in New York, Eloïne is a French-African multilingualist and has been recognized as one the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in 2018. She is a Tony Elumelu Foundation Mentor and sits on the Boards of PRCA Africa and Africa No Filter Agency. She was nominated in 2016 and 2017 as African Woman of the Year in the media category and awarded the Grand Prix Excellence of the ASCOM Abidjan in 2019.

Media Contact

Anne Letissia Konan

letissia@africanmediaagency.com