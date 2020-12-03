World’s Largest Pre-Seed Accelerator Looking to Help Ambitious Local Entrepreneurs Build the Future Throughout Ghana and Beyond

The Founder Institute (FI.co), the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator, has announced that its upcoming Ghana Virtual program is now accepting applications. In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the program’s mentors, partners, and participants, this Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone in Ghana to build a business alongside some of the country’s top entrepreneurs and investors, as well as leaders from our global network, from the comfort of home. Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building a technology business is invited to apply to the Ghana Virtual Founder Institute cohort, commencing February 2021, at http://fi.co/apply/ghana.

Since launching in Ghana, the program has created promising technology companies in the country, like Grow-For-Me, Akoo Books, Insurerity, and many more. Indeed, FI Ghana businesses have been accepted into Founder Institute’s prestigious Founder Lab accelerator run by the Silicon Valley team, and one is already one of the top regional companies, while they also at the same time received VC funding.

Due to the program having been moved from in-person to virtual during 2020, the Accra Chapter in 2021 will become “Founder Institute Ghana”, meaning the opportunity to take part in the accelerator is now an opportunity available regardless of where the entrepreneur lives in Ghana.

Joining the February 2021 cohort is also available for any entrepreneur IN THE WORLD who is looking to launch in Africa. Whether you’re in Abidjan or Alaska, Lomé or Lillehammer, Africa presents a wealth of opportunity, and whether you’re diaspora or just a visionary entrepreneur excited by the prospects in Africa,, taking part in Ghana’s upcoming cohort presents an exciting opportunity and significant advantage, particularly if FI does not have a local chapter to you.

The Founder Institute Ghana cohort pre-seed accelerator program begins on the 16th of February, 2021, and aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs looking to build solutions for the future will have the opportunity to:

Get constant feedback and regular office hours with 50+ Mentors, investors, and entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Make quick progress on their business using a proven, structured process to get to traction and funding that has helped alumni build great products and raise over $950M in funding.

Get fast-tracked to a suite of post-programs, including Founder Lab, to continue getting expert support for years to come.

Expand their support network to include startup founders, CEOs, and investors from the Founder Institute’s global network of 4,500+ alumni and 18,000+ mentors across 225+ cities.

Anybody who is interested can apply to the Ghana Virtual Founder Institute program:

those who apply by the 13th of December 2020 are eligible for reduced pricing.

the final deadline for applications is the 31st of January 2021 (installment plans available).

Founder Institute Ghana will feature many of the country’s top startup investors, founders, and executives as mentors (http://fi.co/mentors/ghana), plus many outstanding mentors outside of Ghana to whom we can now tap into directly throughout our virtual cohort. The program will be led by Managing Director Simon Turner (Director of Project Operations at MEST, and a judge on TVs McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge), supported by an outstanding FI Ghana team including

Directors Oludele Sonekan (Director of Investments at Growth Mosaic) and Kafui Yevu (Founder of kraado), together with Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Edison Gbenga Ade, with Samuel Opoku (AHK) as Program Lead, and Program Executives, Raphael Somaila Ibrahim, Abdul-Rashid Alhassan, and Nana-Efua Benyaw.

Learn more about the Founder Institute at: fi.co/s/ghana