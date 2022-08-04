Founders’ Day cannot be celebrated without recognizing Yaa Asantewaa

Ms Freda Henka, a resident of Tamale has complained about the celebration of Founders’ Day without the mention of Yaa Asantewaa, a Warrior who resisted the colonialists.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday on the observation of Founders’ Day, Ms Henka said Yaa Asantewaa was a woman, who rose to lead an army against the invading British.

She said Yaa Asantewaa was a great African woman, who defended and protected the Golden Stool, whose contributions deserves celebration.

Mr Adeel Abdul Adams, another resident said among all the Big Six, he believed Dr Kwame Nkrumah stood tall.

He said “Dr Kwame Nkrumah will always be remembered in his narration of Ghana’s history.”

Mr Kamran Musah, another resident said Ghanaians needed to honour the Founders, who fought for the country’s freedom.

Founders’ Day is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the Big Six, who led the struggle for the country’s independence.

The Big Six Included Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, J.B. Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey and William Ofori Atta.