The maiden Founders Day Made-in-Ghana Fair would be held on August 4, 2021 in Ghana’s foreign missions abroad.

The Fair, which would be held on the theme: “Fostering National Independence with Made-in-Ghana Products” is to promote the social and economic development of the country and project art concepts for the achievement of economic emancipation.

It would be organised by the African Art and Culture Development Company (AACD-African Market), a Ghanaian-owned company developing art concepts and marketing authentic handicrafts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Other collaborators are the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Tourism Development Company, trade associations, and embassies in Ghana and abroad.

Mr Stanley S. Felten, the Chief Executive Officer of the AACD-African Market, disclosed this at the launch of the fair in Accra.

He noted that the theme dovetailed into President Akufo-Addo’s Founders Day commemorative statement in 2019 that; “We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has largely been our lot’’.

The fair would showcase collections of beads and beaded materials, wood carvings, painting works, African clothing, antiques and products made by designers, artisans and suppliers from Ghana and Africa.