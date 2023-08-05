Founders’ Day should be used to reflect on the past – NDC Chairman

Mr. Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress has asked Ghanaians to use Founders’ Day to reflect on the past.

“Founders’ Day should not be marked merely as a holiday but should be used to reflect on the real meaning of the day,” he said.

Mr. Ameko who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview also asked the present generation to emulate the selflessness of those who fought and won independence for the country.

He noted that the Ghanaians should not use the day as a ceremonial one but always use it as a total reflection on the past to guide them into the future.

Mr Ameko intimated that as a country we should emulate what the founders of the country who laid down their lives did right to attain independence for us.

He asked, “what are we doing wrong now as a country to find ourselves in our present situation?”

“If we are proud of what our forebears did for us, and are celebrating them, what legacies are we leaving for the future generations,” he noted.

Mr. Ameko urged Ghanaians to rededicate themselves to the cause of the country adding that they should eschew greed and selfishness.

He called on all to join hands to build a better Ghana that was the vision of the founders of the country.