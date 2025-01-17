Founding Members of NPP in Ashanti Region Call for Major Reform Following 2024 Election Defeat

Founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have called for sweeping changes within the party, citing internal issues and leadership failures as key factors in their humiliating defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a statement released in Kumasi, signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Kofi Obiri Yeboah, and Secretary, Kofi Nsia Amponsah, the founding members identified the party’s delegate system as a major hindrance to progress, arguing that it breeds corruption and bribery.

The statement criticized the current delegate system, claiming it undermines the democratic process within the party. “The process, where a few members select party leaders for the greater majority, cuts across all party internal elections and has its attendant negative tendencies, including bribery and corruption, leading to monetisation within the party elections,” the group said. The members argue that the system has resulted in a lack of transparency and has allowed a small group to control key decisions, ultimately damaging the party’s prospects.

As part of their reform agenda, the Ashanti NPP founders have called on the party’s leadership to initiate a massive membership registration drive. By empowering all card-carrying members to vote in party primary elections, the group believes the party will be able to rebuild trust and restore a sense of ownership among its base. They warned that the party has faced electoral apathy in the past, notably in 2008, and the same issue contributed to the party’s poor showing in the 2024 polls.

The founding members also expressed frustration with what they described as undemocratic tactics employed by some NPP leaders to impose candidates on the party’s delegates. They accused senior party figures of using “weird tactics” to push their preferred candidates, particularly in parliamentary primaries, often sidelining more competitive or independent options. “Through a so-called MAFIA system, all those standing in the way are booted out of the Delegates Album,” they claimed, further stating that elections for polling station executives lack transparency and need urgent reform.

The group also highlighted issues with campaign teams, alleging that personal interests and greed played a role in the party’s failure to properly organize and execute campaigns. Several campaign leaders reportedly pocketed campaign funds without delivering on their responsibilities, further contributing to the NPP’s weak performance.

Internal strife within the party, both at the national and local levels, was also identified as a significant factor in the defeat. The group pointed to increasing arrogance among party chairmen and political appointees, which, they said, alienated grassroots members, the elderly, and former party appointees. This disconnect between leadership and the base has eroded the party’s strength and unity, they argued.

In their proposed solution, the Ashanti NPP founding members emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the decision-making process, urging party leadership to involve them in future reforms. “The founding fathers, who risked their lives in the revolutionary period to register the party, have been side-lined all these years and must now be included in all the decision-making processes of the party,” they stated. “An organization, country, or party that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for.”

The group’s call for reform comes at a critical moment for the NPP as it seeks to recover from its election defeat and rebuild ahead of future contests. They stressed that while the task of reform is challenging, it is not insurmountable, and working together for the betterment of the party is the key to success.