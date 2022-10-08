Fountain Of Grace Royal Chapel launches PROMIFEST 2022 in Takoradi

The 2022 Prophetic Miracle Festival (PROMIFEST) has opened in Takoradi with a call on Christendom to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ in a bid to reap his manifold blessings to improve the economy of the country.

Opening this year’s Miracle Festival, the General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the lives of members of the church throughout the year.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey prayed that by the end of the week-long festival, many of the believers would experience unimaginable breakthroughs in their lives.

He charged all believers to avail themselves for God to use them.

Preaching on the theme, “Help Is Coming “the General Overseer of Annointed Palace Chapel, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei encouraged all believers to exercise restraint as their help was on the way.

He said unexpected breakthrough was about to be experienced and advised believers to position themselves well to tap the anointing of God.