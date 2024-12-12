Four Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Building Materials for Agenda 111 Hospitals

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals in connection with the theft of building materials intended for the construction of the Agenda 111 hospitals.

On Tuesday, December 10, the police, working with local community members in Awwutu Bereku, successfully apprehended one of the suspects, Kwabena Ayamba, who was found driving a Man Diesel truck, registered as GT 8715-Z, filled with stolen building materials.

A police statement revealed that the suspects were allegedly hired by the contractor managing the Agenda 111 project to transport materials from the project site to Tema. Investigations are ongoing, and the arrested suspects are currently assisting authorities. The police have also initiated efforts to locate and apprehend the project contractor believed to be involved in the incident.

The case continues to develop as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the theft and hold those responsible accountable.