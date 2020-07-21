Four persons suspected to have disrupted the Voters’ Registration process at Kasoa have been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command.

Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa were arrested for discharging unauthorized firearms, causing damage to properties and disrupting the Registration exercise.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaah Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency.

She indicated that on Monday, July 20, at 1000 hours, a complainant from Peace Town, a suburb of Kasoa reported that at about 0930 hours, whilst voter registration was on process, some thugs raided the registration center.

“One of the thugs from the group pulled out a pistol and fired to scare people who had queued to register,” she added.

The DSP noted that, the police swiftly proceeded to the scene and arrested the suspects and retrieved one pistol from the scene, together with three burnt motorbikes.

DSP Oppong said all the four suspects have been brought to the Regional Criminal Investigative Department in Cape Coast for further investigations.

