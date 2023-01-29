Four arrested over robbery at Wassa Agona

Four persons who allegedly attacked a fuel station on Saturday, January 28, at Wassa Agona along the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway in the Western Region have been arrested by the police.

The suspects are Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor and Kinglsey Okechuku alias Kofi Kingsly.

The suspects also subjected the fuel attendants who were then on duty to severe beatings and later made away with unspecified amount of money together with the fuel station’s Closed-circuit television (CCTV) Digital Video Recorder (DVR) as well as mobile phones belonging to the victims.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that some police patrol teams who were on their normal patrol duty within the area upon receiving the information proceeded to the scene and during the operation arrested Francis, Wisdom and Samuel on a motorbike attempting to abscond.

When a search was conducted on them by the police, they retrieved a black hood, handbag containing two mobile phones and an amount of GH₵ 20,722.00 from them.

The Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso, where an amount of GH₵ 44,852.00, suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.

Other items recovered from the suspects included, the DVR components of the CCTV setup, two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

The suspects are currently in police custody and would be put before court soon to face justice.

The police have assured the public that they would continue to work tirelessly to ensure they protect the citizenry and property.