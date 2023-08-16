Four aspirants to contest in Sene West NPP parliamentary primaries 

Four aspirants have filed and submitted their nomination forms, to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Sene West Constituency seat in the Bono East Region by the set deadline.

They are Mr. Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority, Mr. Sulemani Sadick, an educationist, Mr. Yussif Shaifu, a teacher and Mr. Benjamin Kwabena Ochour, a Tutor.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Nsiah, the Sene West Constituency Secretary of the NPP in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Party closed the nomination on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“At the close of nomination, the four loyal, selfless and dedicated members of the Party had successfully filed to contest in the parliamentary primaries in the constituency,” he stated, adding that the time, date, and venue for the vetting would be communicated to the aspirants at the right time.

Mr. Nsiah appealed to all the aspirants and their supporters, sympathizers and campaign agents to remain decorous in their campaigning activities.

He said the Party expected a campaign of civility, decency, and seemliness, devoid of intemperate language, character assassination, personal attacks, insults, accusations, and utterances that had the propensity to plunge the Party into chaos.

“It is highly envisaged that canvassing for votes from the delegates should be based on issues, policies, and programmes . Try to communicate, convince and conscientised them about your visions, ambitions, abilities and political ideologies,” Mr. Nsiah advised.

“In fact, any act that could be injurious or compromise the unity and togetherness of the Party would not be countenanced,” saying the event was just an internal Party contest, so it should be conducted in a peaceful manner to consolidate its democratic credentials.

Mr. Nsiah stated that rather than dividing them, the contest should strengthen the bond of unity among its membership to face the herculean tasks ahead, “which is breaking the eight and unprecedentedly winning the parliamentary seat.”

He therefore urged all Party members to forge ahead in unity and channel their energies and resources into propagating the glaring achievements of the government.