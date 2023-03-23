Four aspirants to contest Krachi East NDC

Four aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Constituency have filed to contest in the May 13 primaries after filing their nominations, which closed on

Wednesday.

They are Mr Wisdom Gidisu, Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab (Businessperson), Mr Emmanuel Mawuli Kaledzi (Oil Marketer) and Mr Henry Sarfo Asamani-Yiadom (Businessperson).

Mr Natheniel Komson Agyei Peprah, the Director of Election, confirmed three aspirants have officially submitted their nominations forms to him and the Fourth candidate filed through the Regional Secretariat.

Addressing supporters of the party after submitting their forms, the aspirants appealed to members of the NDC to refrain from lies, insults and mudslinging against one another before, during and after the primaries.

They again advised their supporters to desist from any form of unhealthy politics because they all belonged to the big family, and they must put the interest of the NDC first before their personal interests.

Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he decided to contest the primaries because of consultations with key stakeholders and the party grassroots.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthening the party in the Constituency and win back the hearts of those who left the party for a resounding victory in election 2024.

Mr Emmanuel Mawuli Kaledzi pledged to deploy his vast experience in politics and grassroots mobilisation to empower the youth.

He urged the NDC to hold high the values and principles that made the party the beacon of hope and choice, assuring that he would walk the path of humility, love, care, kindness, fairness, and social justice as a leader.

He pledged to reinvigorate and revitalize the party and to restore power to the ordinary people by empowering the branch and constituency members.

Mr Gidisu, who filed his nomination on Sunday, is upbeat about retaining his position to lead the NDC into another winsome victory in 2024.