Four Assembly Members candidates in New Takoradi present their manifestos

Four aspiring Assembly Members at the New Takoradi Electoral Area in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have presented their manifestos to help residents make informed decisions in the upcoming district level elections.

The candidates; Mrs Hannah Tetteh, a former Assembly Member for the area, Mr Gilbert Siaw Afriyie, the incumbent Assembly Member, Mr Francis Eshun and Mr Joseph Kobbinah Mensah outlined their development plans to persuade the electorates to vote for them.

According to Mr Afriyie, as the Assembly Member for the last four years, he had been able to provide solar panels to the New Takoradi Clinic to augment the national electricity grid to ensure the facility operated without issues of power outages.

He noted that he had also provided security personnel to the clinic to aid a 24-hour operation, while settling the bills of those who defaulted for accessing health care services.

Mr Afriyie said during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he distributed some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including; face masks, alcohol-based sanitizers, veronica buckets and gallons of liquid soap to help protect residents against the virus.

Mr Afriyie added that he had partnered some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to implement policies programmes aimed at improving on the welfare of vulnerable groups including; children and women in the area.

For his next term, he said he would lobby for more developmental projects to improve upon the living conditions of the people and implored them to vote massively for him come December 19.

For her part, Mrs Tetteh, promised to make streets lightening across the electoral area her priority project, and appealed to residents to give her the chance to become the Assembly Member for New Takoradi.

Mr Eshun, another contestant, also promised to lead a community resource mobilization drive to aid in the construction of a modern community centre to provide a space needed for residents to hold events.

For Mr Mensah, he said he would devise strategic measures to tackle sanitation issues within the electoral area to help ensure a clean and healthy environment.

Mr William kofi Honu, Returning Officer for New Takoradi, who moderated the event said it was important for the aspirants to present their manifestos for the people to know their goals, opinions, and policies to help them make informed choices.