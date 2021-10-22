Four car snatchers to spend 60 years in prison

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced four persons to a total of 60 years imprisonment in hard labour for snatching a Dahatsu taxi cab valued at GHC22,000.00.

Frank Obeng, 23, trader, alias “Khalifa,” Richard Quaye, 36, IT technician, alias “Shasty,” Kwasi Asamoah, 35, labourer, alias “Faroy” and Samuel Lartey, 32, trader, alias “Gravity,” leader of the gang, all denied conspiring to snatch the cab.

They also denied causing hand, finger and back wounds to David Anku, the complainant and victim but were found culpable after trial.

Meanwhile, Francis Addy, a driver, was acquitted and discharged on the charge of dishonestly receiving the stolen car.

General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, the prosecutor, told the Court presided over by Madam Adelaide Abui Keddey, that Anku resided at Gbawe whilst Obeng lived at Auntie Aku, Quaye and Asamoah at Odokor and Odokor Official Town, respectively and Lartey at Anyaa.

The Court heard that on September 16, 2020, at about 0315 hours, the complainant was in charge of Dahatsu cab with the registration number GS 5742-20 within Dansoman Junction when Obeng hired him to Awoshie at a fee of GHC15.00.

He said on reaching a section of the road at Onyinase-Awoshie, Obeng instructed the complainant to park the car so he could take the fare from his friend.

The prosecutor said Lartey surfaced and at gun-point pulled the driver to the back seat.

He said Quaye and Asamoah also rushed on the victim and started beating him with screw drivers and broken bottles because he struggled with them.

The prosecutor said, as a result, Anku had a finger slashed, sustained several screw driver pinches at his back as well as wounds on his head from the broken bottles.

He said Quaye took charge of the steering wheel and drove the car away until they reached Anyaa, where Anku was pulled out of the car.

The prosecutor told the Court that, Anku was not only robbed of the cab but also his cellular phone valued GHC150.00, cash of GHC630.00, his wedding ring, tools and gearbox belonging to another car, were stolen.

He said the gang met Addy at Ablekuma, where he took the vehicle and sold it at GHC5,000.00, giving the proceeds to Lartey who shared it among the four.

The prosecutor said while a formal complainant was being lodged with the Anyaa Police, eight people were brought to the Station by the police patrol team and Anku identified Obeng as one of his attackers.

He said Anku was issued with a medical form to attend hospital and during investigations, Obeng mentioned Quaye, Asamoah and Lartey as his accomplices, leading to their arrest.

The prosecutor said four days later, intelligence led to the arrest of Addy.