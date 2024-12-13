Four Catholic Priests Assaulted by Alleged NDC Supporters in Oti Region

Four Catholic priests from the Capuchin Friars congregation, stationed at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, were reportedly assaulted by individuals believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a fuel station in Nkwanta.

The incident occurred as the clergy were en route to Chaiso in the Nkwanta South Municipality to oversee preparations for a building project.

The priests, identified as Fr. Robinson Melkis, Fr. Henry Jacob, and Fr. Martin George, had earlier paid GH₵10,000 for equipment rentals on December 10, 2024, for land leveling needed for a new construction at Chaiso. They were accompanied by the Nkwanta South Municipal Engineer and Municipal Town Planning Officer, who were also assaulted during the attack.

Despite the ordeal, the victims remain in custody at the Nkwanta Police Station, with reports indicating that false accusations about their involvement in unrelated activities have been circulating in the media.

In response, Prince Succeed Fiagadzi, the NDC Constituency Secretary for Nkwanta South, issued a formal apology on behalf of the party. In his statement, he described the incident as “unfortunate” and confirmed that party representatives had visited the victims to check on their wellbeing.

The Catholic Diocese of Jasikan, through its Vicar General, has condemned the attack, calling for an impartial investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of clergy and other vulnerable groups in the region, with both the Church and local authorities urging a swift resolution to ensure peace and accountability.