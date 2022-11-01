Four dead, 19 others injured at Essuehyia

Two persons died on the spot and two later at the hospital on Monday when their vehicle burst two of its rear tyres and veered off the road into the bush at Essuehyia in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

Assistant Division Officer III Wasiu Hudu, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) told the Ghana News Agency that 19 other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

He said the accident involved a Mecedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 7181-22 heading towards Accra from Takoradi.

He told the GNA that the GNFS received a call at about 1442 hours on an accident along the Mankessim-Apam stretch of the Cape Coast-Accra highway and shortly after that the Mankessim station of the GNFS deployed personnel to rescue the victims.

But on reaching, he said the team saw two dead bodies at the scene and the injured had already been taken to Mercy Women’s Roman Hospital at Apam.

He added that the bursting of the tyres might have caused the accident.

Investigation is on-going, he added.