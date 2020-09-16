Four persons died on the spot when the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle at Gomoa Adam near Gomoa Anteadze on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

The accident involved a Ford Transit and a Toyota Hiace left several others with various degrees of injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Divisional Officer 1 (DO1) Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, Apam District Fire Commander, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Service received a call on the accident at 1906 hours and rushed to the scene.

According to him, the Ford Transit bus was travelling from Elmina to Accra while the Toyota Hiace was on its way from Accra to Cape Coast.

Mr Nuama said the driver of the Ford Transit bus tried to overtake some vehicles in a row and collided head-on with the on-coming Toyota Hiace.

He said the impact was so great that the two passengers in the front seat of the Ford Bus got entrapped and it took hours for them to be removed but the drivers of the two vehicles survived the accident.

He said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital morgue at Apam.