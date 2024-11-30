Four Dead, Six Injured in Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway

A tragic accident on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway has left four people dead and six others seriously injured.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am on Thursday, November 29, 2024, involved a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus traveling from Accra towards Kumasi.

According to reports from MyNewsGh.com’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, the vehicle, with registration number GE 6461-22, was en route when it burst a tyre near Lady Diana, a section of the Juaso-Konongo road. The driver, 52-year-old Okai Forson Kwesi, lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over into a ditch on the roadside.

The driver and passengers on board sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Stewards Hospital in Yawkwei for medical attention. Tragically, four victims were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while six others, whose conditions were critical, were referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The accident has left local authorities and residents shaken, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.