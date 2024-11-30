Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Odd News

    Four Dead, Six Injured in Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    A tragic accident on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway has left four people dead and six others seriously injured.

    The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am on Thursday, November 29, 2024, involved a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus traveling from Accra towards Kumasi.

    According to reports from MyNewsGh.com’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, the vehicle, with registration number GE 6461-22, was en route when it burst a tyre near Lady Diana, a section of the Juaso-Konongo road. The driver, 52-year-old Okai Forson Kwesi, lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over into a ditch on the roadside.

    The driver and passengers on board sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Stewards Hospital in Yawkwei for medical attention. Tragically, four victims were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while six others, whose conditions were critical, were referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

    The accident has left local authorities and residents shaken, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

    Previous article
    K.K. Fosu to Celebrate 25 Years in Ghana’s Music Industry
    Next article
    Lil Win Expresses Frustration Over Lack of Recognition as a Serious Musician
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News 0
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    Entertainment 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE