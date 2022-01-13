Four Detained in Australia Over Attempt to Unlawfully Protest in Parliament

Four persons, three man and one woman, have been detained in Australia after attempting to illegally enter Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the individuals allegedly tried to enter the parliament building to hold an unauthorized protest. No charges have been filed yet.

The broadcaster reported that a total of 30 to 40 people gathered in front of the parliament to speak against Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination policy and Aboriginal sovereign rights. Police officers used pepper spray to disperse the protesters.

Protests occasionally erupted in Canberra over the past several weeks in the run-up to the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, permanent protest site established to represent the political rights of Australia’s indigenous populations.

In late December, a demonstration outside of Old Parliament House, where the museum of Australian democracy is located, led to arson on the building’s entryway. The Aboriginal Tent Embassy as well as Aboriginal elders denounced the protester’s actions, calling instead for peaceful demonstrations and constructive dialogue.