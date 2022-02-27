Four Districts benefits from SIP in Oti Region

Mr Obrien Nyarko, Oti Regional Director of Agriculture, has announced that four Districts in the Oti Region are benefiting from the Savannah Investment Programme (SIP).

The districts included Krachi East Municipality, Krachi West District, Nkwanta South Municipality and the Jasikan District.

Mr Nyarko told the Ghana News Agency after a workshop with beneficiary districts that Krachi West District had benefited from the layer intervention with 6,000 layers delivered to 50 women farmers, each of them receiving 120 layers.

He said the Nkwanta South Municipal had 4,140 layers and distributed them to 34 women farmers under the layer intervention, while 625 sheep were received and distributed to 25 farmers.

The Jasikan District had also received 450 sheep and distributed them to 18 farmers; each farmer had 25 sheep.

The Krachi East Municipal on the other hand received 8,180 broilers and distributed them to five farmers in 2021.

Mr Nyarko urged farmers to follow all the good animal husbandry practices, including biosecurity measures to ensure the success of the programme.

He again advised the farmers to engage Extension and the Veterinary Officers when the need arose.