People in Ghana who don’t have previous experience with online bookmakers and casinos might think that those kinds of sites are not accessible in the country. While it is true that many betting platforms are not available in Ghana, the country opened its doors to a wide variety of operators. Most brands try to accumulate new punters by offering breath-taking betting sections and cool features. Other companies, such as Melbet, make one step further and give their clients access to many promotions.

As one of the biggest names in the online betting industry, this gambling site is a place where bettors can find a solid range of options. Interestingly, Efirbet revealed that there is a special bonus code for Melbet which is only for players from Ghana. People have to use it prior to making a deposit, and it will give them access to a more substantial welcome promotion. Besides the promo code, punters who like sports and online casino games in Ghana have to consider several other things, so here are some of them.

Bettors can get the welcome promotion even if they don’t have a bonus code

Since many top-rated brands offer their services in Ghana, companies have to come up with new and innovative promotions to stand out. That’s one of the reasons why newly-registered punters who use Melbet can get a 200% bonus after their first transaction. Interestingly, people can unlock this promotion even if they don’t have access to a bonus code. However, this will limit their maximum bonus funds to 1380 GHS.

Those who want to utilize this proposal to its full potential need to use the promo code EFIRBET, and this reward’s maximum amount will increase to 1794 GHS. People who want to make smaller transactions won’t find this code useful, but those who want to stake more money will be happy to take advantage of it.

In some situations, punters in Ghana can’t use two Melbet bonuses simultaneously

One thing that differentiates Melbet from other iGaming operators in Ghana is the number of promotions. Gamblers can put all sorts of proposals to the test, but most of them can’t be used by punters who already have an active offer. As a result, sports bettors and online casino enthusiasts in Ghana have to be careful when choosing their proposals.

Some of the sports offer demand online punters to wager on markets with specific odds

Online bettors in Ghana who want to wager on sport and decide to use Melbet’s services will see that the company offers a couple of interesting options. Apart from the Melbet bonus code by Efirbet for customers for Ghana, the site offers things such as a 100 bet bonus, refunds on accumulators, and more. Some of them allow iGaming fans to wager on all sorts of sports and markets, but others limit punters’ options. As a result, iGaming fans might have to stake on options that have specific odds.

Those who decide not to adhere to this regulation will be able to place a bet. However, it won’t help them fulfill the rollover requirements, which means that online bettors can’t withdraw their bonus.

Certain promotions have a minimum bet requirement

The last important rule that online bettors have to consider is related to the minimum bet requirement. Although some of Melbet’s proposals don’t have this condition, others require punters in Ghana to stake a specific amount of money if they want to utilize a particular reward.