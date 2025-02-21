Four Families Throw More Lights on Rightful Danchira Land Owners

…Supreme Court Upholds Ownership of Four Composite Families

The long-standing land dispute over the rightful ownership of the Danchira lands has finally been settled by the Supreme Court, affirming that the land belongs to the four composite families and not the Nii Djan Bi Amu family.

The dispute began when the Nii Djan Bi Amu family granted portions of the land to F.K. Asare.

The land, which was being used for farming by members of the four composite families, was reportedly taken over by Asare, who destroyed crops and erected boundary pillars.

This led to a confrontation, with the affected families removing the pillars, prompting Asare to take the matter to court.

In the initial court proceedings, the high court ruled that the land did not belong to the Nii Djan Bi Amu family and that they had no authority to transfer ownership to Asare.

The four composite families argued that the entire Danchira land had always been under their control, bringing forth witnesses and evidence to support their claim.

Justice Tanko Amadu ruled in favor of the four composite families, declaring them the rightful owners of the disputed land.

The ruling further stated that the Nii Djan Bi Amu family had no legal standing to sell or allocate the land to Asare.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Nii Djan Bi Amu family appealed the decision.

The Appeals Court, however, overturned the initial ruling, leading the four composite families to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, consisting of a panel of five judges led by Justice William Atuguba, reviewed the case and determined that the initial ruling by the high court should stand.

The judges ruled that the appeal court’s decision was unfounded and subsequently dismissed it.

When the Nii Djan Bi Amu family sought a review of the ruling, two additional judges were added to the panel, making a total of seven.

In a unanimous decision, all seven justices upheld the high court’s ruling, reaffirming that the entire Danchira land belongs to the four composite families.

The Supreme Court further dismissed claims of fraud raised by the Nii Djan Bi Amu family regarding the legal proceedings.

The ruling effectively ends all litigation on the matter, as no other court has jurisdiction to hear the case after a Supreme Court verdict.

With the final ruling now in place, the four composite families have been recognized as the sole custodians of the Danchira lands, bringing an end to years of legal disputes and uncertainty over land ownership in the area.