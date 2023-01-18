Four Female African Writers For EBEDI International Writers Residency

Four female writers from Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria have arrived at the Ebedi International Writers Residency in Iseyin, Nigeria to kick start the 2023 Writers Residency Year.

The Writers from Left to Right in the above picture are: Justica Anima (Ghana) Fatima Salihu (Nigeria) Anatu Ben-Lawal (Ghana) and Ramatoulie Onike Othman (Gambia)

The Writers who will be in the Residency for 4 weeks will in addition to their Literary activities also mentor school children in their host community in the area of creative arts.

In its 13th year of operation, the Ebedi International Writers Residency is a private initiative for the free use of Writers and Artists.

Since its inception in 2010, the facility has hosted 180 writers from 12 African Countries.