Four persons have filed nomination to contest in the upcoming council of state elections in the Eastern Region, as at the close of nominations on Thursday.

They are; Mr Paa Kofi Ansong, a businessman, Mr Ernest Amemakuse Mawufemor an entrepreneur, Mr James Amanor Ossom, a Mechanical Engineer and Mr Francis Tetteh Citizen, a Librarian.

According to Mr Asirifi Young, Deputy Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, venue for the nationwide council of state elections for the Eastern Region scheduled for February 12, would be communicated later.