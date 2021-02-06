Coat of arms of Ghana

Four people have successfully filed their nomination forms to contest for Council of State member position in the Western North Region at the close of nominations on Thursday.

They are; Mr Prince Evans Escoper Donkor student, Katakyie Kwasi Bumankamah II, Paramount Chief Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Council, Mr Micheal Aidoo, Western North Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Christopher Addea, former Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency.

Confirming the development to the Ghana News Agency (GNA),Mr Godwin Tawiah Ocley, Western North Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) said the commission was ready for the task ahead.

He disclosed that two persons each from the nine District Assemblies appointed by the District Assembly would be voting.

Mr Ocley indicated that he was yet to receive the full complement of persons from the various Districts.

