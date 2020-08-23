Four gendarmes from the Rapid Surveillance and Intervention Group were killed and another seriously injured on Saturday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mali’s central region of Mopti, the Malian National Gendarmerie confirmed Sunday in an information note.

“Their vehicle hit an IED in the Bandiagara area,” the National Gendarmerie said, without giving more details.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack amid political instability in Mali.

On Thursday evening, in Gao, northern Mali, unidentified armed individuals opened fire on a group of young people, killing at least three and wounding another, witnesses told Xinhua.

According to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), it involved an inter-community revenge.

These incidents occurred after mutinous soldiers seized power on Aug. 18 in Mali.

Following the establishment of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) by the mutinous soldiers, a curfew was ordered from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., then shortened from 0 a.m. to 5 a.m. by the CNSP. Enditem