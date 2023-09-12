Four Ghanaian Boxers In Contention For Medals At African Olympic Qualifiers

Four Ghanaians are still in contention at the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal for quarter final action Wednesday.

Black Hitter Ornella Sathoud, the only lady standing takes on Elizabeth Adhiambo Andiego of Kenya in women’s middleweight.

Black Bomber Jonathan Tetteh meets Mohammed Houmri of Algeria in heavyweight clash in the afternoon session beginning at 12:00 hrs.

2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Joseph Commey faces Bekka Jugurtha AIT of Algeria in light welterweight (men) while Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey battles Fathia Shafik Mawanda of Uganda in flywieght in the evening session.

Friends of Boxing (FOB) wish Team Ghana all the best.