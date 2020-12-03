The West Africa Football Union (WAFU) has selected four Ghanaian officials for the 2020 WAFU Cup in Benin.

A statement from the GFA said, Mr. Mark Addo has been assigned the role of a General Coordinator, with Mr. Alex Kotey playing the role of Referee Instructor.

It added that Mr. Benjamin Sefah would be a center referee at the competition with Patrick Papala as an assistant referee.

They will depart Accra on Thursday, December 03, 2020.

The 2020 WAFU Zone B tournament, originally scheduled for Togo in November, has now been moved to Benin.

The tournament would run from Saturday, December 05 to Sunday December 20, 2020.