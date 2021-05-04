Four suspects have been arrested by the Nkwanta District Police Command for kidnapping a 19-year-old Fulani man.

The victim, Sumaila Bongah was kidnapped at Mallam Akura, a farming community near Bonakye in the Nkwanta South District.

A news release, signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, Acting Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, Ghana Police Service, said the Nkwanta Command led by Superintendent Samuel Lartey Lawson led the operation to arrest the suspects.

The suspects; Osman Haman, 59, Alhaji Alidu Dogo, 35, Asmewu Saliu, 36, and Mahamadu Ibrahim, 45, all Fulanis were alleged to be involved various kidnapping adventure.

ASP Nchor said the suspects had been remanded into Police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court and would reappear on May 17.

He said on April 24, 2021, the four suspects alleged to be part of a group of suspected Fulani herdsmen, all wielding guns went to Mallam Akura and kidnapped the victim from his father’s Kraal.

He said they also made away with cash sum of GHC 600.00 to an unknown destination.

The Officer said on April 25 and April 28, 2021 respectively, through a Police-Public cooperation, the suspects were picked up from their hideouts at Nkwanta and were arraigned before the Court, which remanded them.

ASP Nchor said seven others, all Fulanis believed to be part of the kidnapping syndicate and hiding in and around Accra and Tema were at large.

He said those on the run who are believed to be keeping the victim are Alhaji Saliu Mahama, Alajia Sumaila, Ganga, Ali Malama, Amadu Korlbaji, Adam Malama and Dauda Sumaila.

ASP Nchor said all efforts were underway to rescue the victim and to arrest the suspects.

“The Oti Regional Police Command appeals to the public to support the Police with valuable information leading to the rescue and arrest.

“The Command assures informants of absolute confidentiality.”