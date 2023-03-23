Four Gyms Merge As Four Other Gyms Join Ghana Professional Boxing League

Will Power Gym and Sea View Boxing Gyms have merged to compete in the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

The Gym and Palm Spring have also formed one team to compete for honours.

Meanwhile, four new Boxing Gyms have also joined the exciting League, they are Bridge, Bronx, Ghana Prisons and the Ghana Armed Forces Boxing Gyms to add up to a total of 14 teams who will be fighting for glory, honors and the Renault cars at stake for the Best Gym and Best Boxer.

In the first season, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won the Best Gym prize, while Charles Tetteh of the Panix Gym drove home the award for the Best Boxer.

Yours Truly expected others who contributed to the success of the first season will be rewarded, motivated or compensated in a way, but it did not happen, notably among those who made the programme worthy and attractive were the ring officials including referees, bellman, corner men, medics and media.

Some fans were also regular at the Bukom Boxing Arena, venue for the League and deserve mention just like the musicians who added to the entertainment.

The 14 teams who have registered for the season two, 2023 are Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym, Panix Gym, Attoh Quarshie Gym, Wisdom Gym, Black Panthers Gym and Fit Square Boxing Gym.

The others are Bridge Gym, Bronx Gym, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prisons Service, The Gym /Palm Spring, Will Power / Sea View, Seconds Out Gym and Akotoku Academy.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye says he expects another exciting competition, and the season two may even be more competitive looking at the seriousness of the boxers and coaches.

He was very glad that Premium Motors Ltd promised and delivered, appealing to other companies to come on board to support Ghana Boxing.

To him, boxing is the best and number sport in Ghana, because Boxing has produced 10 world champions, namely D. K. Poison, Azumah ‘Zoom Zoom’ Nelson aka Terrible Terror, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Marvelous Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Cobra Kotey, (late), Joshua Clottey, Joseph King Kong Agbeko, Emmanuel Tagoe the Game Boy, Richard Commey and Isaac Dogboe aka ‘The Royal Storm’.

There are many rising boxers who should be encouraged to go up to the world ranks.