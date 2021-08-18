Four Hong Kong students arrested for ‘advocating terrorism’

Four students from Hong Kong’s top university were arrested on Wednesday for “advocating terrorism,” after they paid tribute to a man who killed himself after he stabbed a police officer on July 1, according to local media.

The four were accused of violating the national security law after they paid tribute – as did many across the city – to a “lone wolf” attacker who stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping districts.

After attacking the officer, who received injuries to his shoulder, the assailant turned the knife on himself and later died from the injuries.

The men, aged between 18 and 20, were members of the University of Hong Kong’s Student Council, which was subsequently shut down from operating following police investigations into the matter.

Li Kwai-wah of the police force’s national security division said the arrests were in response to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”

The former student union president, Kwok Wing-ho, and head of the council, Cheung King-sang, were among the arrested.

More than 30 students attended a meeting in July, in which a motion was passed “to mourn” the “sacrifice” of the attacker, according to local media reports.

After the incident, police found material in the attacker’s home decrying the national security law, alongside material expressing disdain for the police force.

Police swiftly cautioned about public displays of mourning, such as the laying of flowers at the site where the incident happened, claiming this was no different from supporting terrorism.

Over 100 democracy activists have been arrested under the national security law and dozens remain in jail on protest-related charges.