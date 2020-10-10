At least four people were killed late Friday when a fuel tank exploded at a bakery in Beirut, the Lebanese Red cross said.

The blast caused panic in the densely populated Tarek al-Jadidah area and damaged several nearby buildings.

George Katteneh, the secretary general of the Lebanese Red Cross, said a number of people were also wounded in the blast, which is being treated as an accident.

Local television New TV said 20 people were injured, most of them suffering from breathing problems due to the heavy smoke.

Lebanon was rocked by a massive blast in Beirut port on August 4 which killed more than 190 people and

wounded some 6,000 others. It has been blamed on official negligence, which allowed tons of explosive material to be stored at the port for years.