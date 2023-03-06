Four killed in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon

At least four civilians have been killed after terror group Boko Haram raided a community in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said on Sunday.

The attack took place in the locality of Ashigashia overnight into Sunday, a military source said, adding that all those killed were men.

“The terrorists surprised the villagers who were asleep and shot indiscriminately. They killed the four men and burgled homes and made away with valuables,” the source said.”

Civilians fleeing from sporadic raids by the terror group in the region told local media that the militants have intensified attacks in civilian communities, having kidnapped several people and killed at least 10 civilians in the last two weeks. Enditem