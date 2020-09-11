Four people were killed, and one went missing after a rain-triggered flood battered Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Friday.
The accident happened on Friday morning in Tangshui Village, which falls under the Bajiang Township. The flood has ruined a wooden house in the village.
Rescue work is still underway.
