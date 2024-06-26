Four Killed in Protests Against Tax Hike in Kenya’s Capital

At least four protesters were shot dead on Tuesday by anti-riot police outside parliament buildings in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, during a demonstration against a proposed tax hike.

Protesters took to the streets to oppose a finance bill that aims to raise taxes on a wide range of items, which they argue will exacerbate the economic hardships faced by citizens.

Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that several people were injured during the protest.

The situation in Nairobi escalated when protesters breached police barricades and assaulted the parliament building, according to the police.