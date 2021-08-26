Four killed in road accident in eastern Uganda

Four people died instantly on Tuesday in a road accident that involved two automobiles and a motorcycle in the eastern Ugandan district of Mbale, a police spokesperson said.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region police spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the accident occurred on Mbale-Tororo highway after a truck developed a mechanical problem and rammed into another vehicle.

After the truck rammed into the smaller car, the driver of the smaller car lost control and knocked the motorcycle, Taitika said.

He added that by the time police arrived at the scene, they found one body and the other three had been taken away by residents.

Taitika said the victims, in critical condition, were rushed to a nearby health facility.

Uganda registers about 20,000 road accidents each year, with some 2,000 deaths, making it among the countries with the highest traffic death rates, according to police statistics.

Police in the east African country attribute the high rate of road accidents to reckless driving, speeding, human error, drink driving and overloading. Enditem