accident

Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus in which they were traveling overturned at a sharp corner in Tanzania’s northern region of Shinyanga early Wednesday.

Debora Magiligimba, the Shinyanga regional police commander, said the bus heading to the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam from the Ugandan capital of Kampala overturned at around 4 a.m., killing the four passengers on the spot.

“The driver of the bus who was reportedly on high speed failed to negotiate a sharp corner at Didia area on the outskirts of Shinyanga municipality,” Magiligimba told a news conference.

The police official said five of the 20 injured passengers were in critical condition. Enditem

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

