Four killed in road accident in SW Nigeria

At least four people died and 13 others were injured on Wednesday in a lone accident in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state, local authorities said.

The incident, involving a passenger bus traveling along an expressway in the state on Wednesday afternoon, was due to excessive speed and tire burst, said Ahmed Umar, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun.

Umar told reporters at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the state capital, the vehicle somersaulted and caught fire after the driver lost control of it. All those involved in the accident were male adults.

Umar said four people were killed on the spot and 13 people with varying degrees of injury were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The road official advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tires and avoid excessive speed.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. Enditem