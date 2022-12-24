Four killed in southwestern Nigeria road accident

At least four people were killed and nine others injured early Thursday in a head-on collision involving a bus and a truck in Nigeria’s southwestern region, a traffic police official said.

Florence Okpe, a spokeswoman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in the southwestern state of Ogun, told reporters in Abeokuta, the state’s capital, that the speeding truck driver rammed into a bus in Obada Oko, a town along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in the state.’

She said four people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem