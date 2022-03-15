Four Lives Lost In Peki Accident

A fatal accident has claimed the lives of four occupants and injured seven others on Monday at Peki Avetile involving a Mercedes Benz bus and a Renault Cargo truck at about 0015 am.

Preliminary facts gathered indicates that a driver in charge of a Renault Cargo truck with the registration number, GT 6915 and a passenger on board, loaded with bags of Cement, was traveling from Accra to Dambai, on reaching a section of the road, at Peki Avetile, along the Asikuma-Kpeve highway, collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz bus with the registration number, GR 1967 F, which was carrying foodstuffs and passengers from Oti Region heading towards Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Volta Police Affairs Officer, briefing the Ghana News Agency said the accident occurred in front of the College of Education (GOVCO) at Peki Avetile, along the Asikuma-Kpeve highway.

She said the impact of the crash forced the Benz bus to land in the middle of the road whilst the Renault truck veered off the highway into a minor road on its nearside and crashed into a provision shop about 100 meters away.

She said four adults of the Mercedes Benz bus made up of three females and the driver died on the spot.

DSP Tenge said the bodies of the three females have been identified while efforts are underway to identify the deceased driver.

Seven others including the driver in charge of the Renault Cargo truck sustained varied degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Government Hospital, Peki for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The road has since been cleared to allow free flow of traffic.