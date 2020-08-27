Four Malian soldiers were killed on Thursday morning in an ambush in Mali’s central region of Mopti, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) confirmed on its website.

“An anti-poaching team of the FAMa was ambushed on Thursday, August 27, 2020, around 10:30 a.m., at about 25 km from Konna on the road Konna-Douentza, between Bima and Batouma,” the Malian army said, adding that the attack, carried out by terrorists, killed four Malian soldiers and injured 12 others.

According to its website, there was also heavy material damages on the FAMa side.

Last Saturday, also in the region of Mopti, four Malian gendarmes from the Rapid Surveillance and Intervention Group were killed and another seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack amid political instability in Mali.