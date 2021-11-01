Four-member committee to investigate attack on Suame Police Station

A four-member committee has been established to investigate an alleged attack on Suame Police Station by some Military personnel.

The committee members are Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Osei Addai and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ernest Kwofie of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and Colonel Jonathan Kumador and Lieutenant Colonel David Addi of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

A statement, jointly signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, GPS and Commander Andy La-Anyane, Acting Director, Public Relations, GAF and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the committee had one week from Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to submit its report to enable the Police Administration and the Military High Command to determine the next line of action.

The statement assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted and anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law and in line with the disciplinary procedures of the two institutions.