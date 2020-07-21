Four persons who unlawfully discharged fire arms and caused damages at a Kasoa Registration Center have been granted a GHC30,000.00 bail each with two sureties by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

One of the sureties must be a government worker earning not less than GHC2,000.00, the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur, ordered.

The accused persons are 27 year old Sulley Razak, a Mechanic, Suleman Yusif, 25, a trader, 23 year-old Majeed Amadu and Razak Musah, 31, both Businessmen.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage, and discharging fire arms at a public place.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadzo, told the court that the complainant is Mr. Edmond Kojo Motty, a businessman who resides at Kasoa in the Central Region, while all the accused persons were from Accra Newton in the Greater Accra Region.

ASP Daniel Gadzo said on Monday July 20, at about 0930 hours, while the voters’ registration was on-going at Peace Town, a suburb of Kasoa, the four accused persons who were armed, fired indiscriminately.

The act, he said, resulted in a brawl between the accused persons and the youth at the center and in the process, the accused set on fire three motorbikes packed at the registration center.

He indicated that a police patrol team proceeded to the scene and the accused persons on seeing them attempted to escape, but were arrested.

ASP Gadzo said a search conducted on them revealed a Pietro Beratta P39031Z pistol plus 15 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and a Voter’s Identity card belonging to one Abdul Rashid Mohammed.

